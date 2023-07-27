KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

