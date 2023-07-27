The ODP Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for ODP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of ODP opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ODP by 5,987.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ODP by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

