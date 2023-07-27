Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Haywood Securities cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 141.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

