FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.80 million.

Shares of ALTG opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $520.51 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $35,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,779,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,168,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

