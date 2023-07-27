Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,652.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,652.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,878 shares of company stock worth $425,666 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

