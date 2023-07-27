Analysts Offer Predictions for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $7.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.77. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.33 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $271.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

