StockNews.com Upgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to “Strong-Buy”

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of SPOK opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Spok during the third quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spok by 62,887.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Spok by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

