Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $42.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s previous close.

SNDX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

