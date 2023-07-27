SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.78. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.45.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $673,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

