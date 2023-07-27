Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

