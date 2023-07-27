Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TENB. Westpark Capital started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $925,277. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 1.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,532,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,775,000 after buying an additional 406,847 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.