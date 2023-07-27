TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $5.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
TeraWulf Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.64 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
