Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $515.11 and last traded at $525.31. 413,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 553,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $551.53.

Specifically, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,966 shares of company stock valued at $48,933,432. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

