Oppenheimer Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $110.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

PHM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.30. 4,216,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

