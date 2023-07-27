Cormark Comments on Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORLA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

