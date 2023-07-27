Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issued By William Blair

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,198,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.