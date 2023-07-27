Merck & Co., Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

MRK stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

