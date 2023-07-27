TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $16.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,468,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

