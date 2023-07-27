StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.29 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

