StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.29 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

