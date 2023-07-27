StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.29 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.