Citigroup Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $249.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.84 on Monday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,487,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

