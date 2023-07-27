Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $87.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 253,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13,352.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 853,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.