BMO Capital Markets Increases World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Price Target to $59.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 60.30% from the company’s current price.
WRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
World Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $927.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $155.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $140,827.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $140,827.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $55,328.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,714.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,992 shares of company stock worth $488,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of World Acceptance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than World Acceptance
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.