Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $92.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

