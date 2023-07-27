Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Z has been the topic of several other research reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Z opened at $53.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.63. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

