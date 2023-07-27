Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 128 ($1.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,476.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.69 ($1.93).

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69), for a total value of £330,000 ($423,131.17). 26.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.