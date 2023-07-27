Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.21) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £356.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,680.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.73. CentralNic Group has a one year low of GBX 107.43 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($2.05).

In related news, insider Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,540.71). In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,540.71). Also, insider Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 203,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.47), for a total value of £233,868.60 ($299,869.98). Insiders acquired a total of 289,005 shares of company stock worth $31,594,555 in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

