Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.44) price objective on the stock.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 117 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.57. Ecora Resources has a one year low of GBX 109.16 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 165.45 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is 2,258.06%.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

