Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.41) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170.70 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 283 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,981.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.