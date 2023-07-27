Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 138.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

