Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,500 at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,600 ($71.80) to GBX 5,500 ($70.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($82.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,000 ($76.93) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($82.06) to GBX 6,100 ($78.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.11) to GBX 5,100 ($65.39) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,091.54 ($78.11).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,229 ($67.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($82.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,040.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,442.93.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.77) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,910.02%.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($63.10) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,548.92). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

