Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON SHED opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.54) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.97. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 108 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of £568.26 million, a PE ratio of -677.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Logistics REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

In related news, insider Bruce Anderson purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £20,230 ($25,939.22). In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Richard Moffitt purchased 127,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £149,350.50 ($191,499.55). Also, insider Bruce Anderson purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £20,230 ($25,939.22). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 194,650 shares of company stock worth $17,558,050. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

