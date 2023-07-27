Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 87,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 82,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. 15,128,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,261,589. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $424.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

