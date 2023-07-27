HBT Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $642.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239. Insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 200,141 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

