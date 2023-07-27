Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in F.N.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

