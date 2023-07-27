Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 in the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Marin Bancorp
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.