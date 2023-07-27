Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

