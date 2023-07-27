CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CapStar Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CapStar Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CapStar Financial

In other news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

