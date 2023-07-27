OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 7.8 %

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.