Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOH. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

