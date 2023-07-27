Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

