Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.28 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

