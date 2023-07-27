Zacks Research Comments on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last three months. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

