Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,474,000 after buying an additional 428,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after buying an additional 207,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,175 shares of company stock valued at $258,196 and sold 352 shares valued at $3,777. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

