Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

