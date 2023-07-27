Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

