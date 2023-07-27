Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 282,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Regions Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 504,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 54,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

