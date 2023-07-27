B. Riley Comments on Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onto Innovation in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of ONTO opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $118.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

