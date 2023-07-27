Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triumph Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

TFIN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028 in the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

