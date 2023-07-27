Docebo Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Docebo stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.34 million. Docebo had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Docebo by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Docebo by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth $128,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

