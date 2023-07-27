Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 2.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

AY opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 70,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.